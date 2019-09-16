A 57-year-old man who used a flatmate's Facebook account to chat to what he believed were underage girls has been jailed for 16 months.

Brian Reid was caught by decoys from a "paedophile vigilante" group at his home in Dunbartonshire last January.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard he thought he was in contact with two 14-year-old girls.

His flatmate, who has learning difficulties, was arrested alongside Reid, but was later freed.

The flatmate, described in court as vulnerable, moved out after the word "paedo" was written outside his home.

Reid later admitted he acted alone after more than 400 images of children were found on his two laptops.

Sheriff Norman Ritchie QC also placed Reid on the sex offenders register.