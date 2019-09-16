Arrest after 'Nazi salute' synagogue video
16 September 2019
A teenager has been arrested after a video was posted online showing a boy performing a Nazi salute outside an East Renfrewshire synagogue.
The post, thought to have been recorded at the Giffnock and Newlands Synagogue, featured a boy who appeared to have a Hitler-style moustache.
The clip was widely shared on social media.
Police have confirmed that a 16-year-old has been charged in connection with the incident.