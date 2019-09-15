Traffic at standstill on M8 after multi-car crash

Image copyright Traffic Scotland

Traffic has been brought to a standstill following a multi-vehicle crash on the M8 in Glasgow.

Police and other emergency services were called to the eastbound carriageway near junction 15 at Royston followeing the collision.

All eastbound lanes were closed for a time causing queues of traffic, however one lane has been reopened.

It is understood one occupant of a vehicle had to be rescued by firefighters.

Traffic Scotland has advised motorists to avoid the area, adding that westbound traffic is also slow due to people slowing to look at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "We were called at about 14:30 to reports of an RTC involving several vehicles on the M8 eastbound at junction 15.

"Emergency services are in attendance."