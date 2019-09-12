Image copyright Getty Images

A care worker is to stand trial charged with trying to kill two elderly patients at an Ayrshire hospital.

Calum Knox, 29, faced the allegations during a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

He is accused of attempting to murder Ann Reid, 81, and Susan Reid, 73, in a ward at Crosshouse Hospital, Kilmarnock, in July last year.

Defence advocate Lorenzo Alonzi told the court that Knox, of Ayr, denied the charges.

Prosecutors claim Knox exposed the women to the "risk of aspiration".

Neglect charges

It is alleged he placed Ann Reid on her back and "syringed" liquid into her mouth.

He is said to have removed Susan Reid's oxygen mask five days later and poured liquid into her mouth.

The indictment states both women have since died.

Knox faces a separate charge of neglecting the women and three other elderly patients.

It is claimed that he left the ward for "excessive periods of time", falsified records and lied to senior staff in respect of his care of patients.

Not guilty plea

Knox faces seven more charges of assaulting pensioners.

He allegedly attacked an 81 year-old woman at Crosshouse by poking her in the ribs.

The other assaults are said to occurred at Windyhall Nursing Home in Ayr.

The pensioners - who have all since died - were aged between 86 and 95 at the time.

The claims include striking one man on the head, causing another to fall to the floor, and spraying water in the face of a woman.

Defence advocate Lorenzo Alonzi pled not guilty on Knox's behalf.

Lady Scott said a trial would begin next February and Knox was released on bail.