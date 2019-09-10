Image copyright Google Image caption Jamie Keenan was found unconscious near the entrance of Cadogan Square car park

A 15-year-old who repeatedly attacked a man with a traffic cone in a car park has avoided a prison sentence.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, chased and assaulted 24-year-old Jamie Keenan in Glasgow city centre in October 2018.

At a hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court last month he admitted the assault of Mr Keenan to the danger of his life.

Sheriff Norman Ritchie QC imposed a two-year community payback order on the 15-year-old.

He will also be under a restriction of liberty order for six months, keeping him indoors between 19:00 and 07:00.

The teenager, who was acting with another unknown male, attacked Mr Keenan at Cadogan Square car park following a disagreement.

'Vicious attack'

They repeatedly kicked him, stamped on him and hit him with a traffic cone, knocking him unconscious.

Sheriff Ritchie said: "This was a vicious attack by you and others.

"You are lucky that this other young man wasn't killed as I have dealt with cases like this where someone has been left dead on the tarmac."

He warned the teenager that he would have been jailed for a "number of years" had he been older.

The court heard Mr Keenan has since died, although his death was not linked to the attack.

Arrested at school

Prosecutor Lauren McRobert said: "They repeatedly kicked him on the head before stamping on him.

"The second male made off and returned with a traffic cone which was used to repeatedly strike his body."

The pair fled, leaving Mr Keenan unconscious on the ground.

Parking attendants found him covered in blood with a fractured cheekbone and serious injuries to his head and eye.

Miss McRobert said: "The doctor treating him believed if he had not received medical attention immediately then he may have succumbed."

The boy was traced using CCTV footage and was arrested at his school.