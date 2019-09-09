Image copyright Getty Images

Glasgow Caledonian is the latest university to scrap graduation fees.

It follows a high profile campaign by the NUS Scotland which has said it can cost up to £225 to take part in graduation ceremonies.

The University of Glasgow abolished the charges in 2018 while Strathclyde and Aberdeen followed suit earlier this year.

Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) said the change will come into effect from summer next year.

According to the NUS Scotland campaign, students at some universities have to pay £70 just to get a seat in the graduation hall - then there is the additional expense of hiring gowns and getting photographs.

In some cases, students who cannot afford their graduation decide not to attend the ceremony.

GCU's student president, Eilidh Fulton, said the university acted after a strong student-led campaign.

She said: "I am absolutely delighted to have worked alongside the other full-time officers to secure this agreement with the university to remove graduation fees for all students from summer 2020.

"Such a positive outcome has been the result of the strong partnership working between the students' association and the university."

The move was also welcomed by the NUS, which described the move as "amazing news".

Prof Pamela Gillies, the principal and vice-chancellor of GCU said: "We have always valued the strong, collaborative working relationship we have with our Students' Association, and we're very pleased to have reached this agreement."