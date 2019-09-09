Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Patrick Muldoon, 19, struck his victim with an axe, an ashtray and a plate

A teenager who beat a vulnerable man with an axe leaving him severely injured will has been jailed for 18 months.

Patrick Muldoon, 19, attacked Paul McGregor in his Glasgow flat after a bizarre row over keys, a court heard.

The 55 year-old was struck with an axe, an ashtray and a plate.

Muldoon and a 17-year-old accomplice admitted assaulting Mr McGregor to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Photos of the victim in his hospital bed were released following the attack in March this year - he was so badly hurt he could not open his eyes.

Despite his facial injuries, he was later able to identify Muldoon and the 17 year-old, who cannot be named due to his age.

Muldoon was told he would have been sentenced to up to four years in prison if he was older.

The 17-year-old was ordered to perform 200 hours unpaid work and be under the supervision of a social worker for two years.

Violent attack

A court heard how Mr McGregor was awoken in the middle of the night by the teenagers - Muldoon said he had lost his phone.

Prosecutor Mark Allan said: "This led to an argument about his mobile and the keys to Mr McGregor's flat.

"None of it made sense to Mr McGregor."

The two then attacked Mr McGregor, forcing him on to his bed and struck him on the back with an axe he had brought with him.

Mr Allan added: "He then tied a belt around his neck and restricted his breathing."

Mr McGregor, who has health issues, was also struck on the head with an ashtray and a plate was smashed over his head.

He was able to dial 999 and was rushed to hospital.

Mr Allan added: "He was unable to open his eyes due to swelling and bruising to his face."

Mr McGregor was in hospital for a month and later named the teenagers to police, which led to their arrest.

Sheriff Martin Jones QC told Muldoon: "If you were an adult you would have faced a sentence of three or four years."

He told the 17-year-old: "The only reason you are not receiving detention is because you are 17."