ScotRail is adding extra carriages to trains going to and from Hampden Park for Scotland's Euro 2020 qualifying fixture against Belgium.

It comes after recent problems with overcrowding on some of its services.

The train operator said it would be adding carriages to trains to and from Mount Florida as well as on trains travelling back to Perth and Dundee.

Queuing systems will be in place at Glasgow Central before the match, and at Mount Florida station afterwards.

Fans are being advised to head back to Mount Florida as quickly as possible after the game finishes and join the queues on Bolton Drive as trains are expected to be busy.

ScotRail said those heading to the game for the 19:45 kick off should allow extra time for travel - as well as purchasing tickets to Mount Florida in advance.

An alcohol ban will be in place on trains between Glasgow and Mount Florida from 17:00 and ScotRail will have extra staff on the ground.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail's head of customer operations, said: "This is a crucial game for Scotland, and we're looking forward to helping supporters travel to the game to cheer on our national team.

"To help the event run smoothly, we're adding extra carriages to trains to and from Hampden.

"Regular commuters who travel home from Glasgow on the line via Mount Florida should be aware that services will be much busier than normal with fans heading to the match."

Last month ScotRail said it had "not done well enough" after being criticised following major disruption on services from Edinburgh.

Commuters claimed trains from Waverley and Haymarket were dangerously overcrowded on the night of Saturday 24 August, while other services were cancelled.

Passenger numbers were high as it was the last weekend of the Edinburgh festivals and Murrayfield had hosted an international rugby match.

ScotRail said a trespasser on the line and a train failure were partly to blame and admitted it could not cope with the volume of customers on top of two rail incidents.

On Friday football fans travelling by train to Hampden for Scotland's game against Russia also faced serious disruption.

A train was brought to a halt after a passenger triggered an alarm.

As a result, many services to the south of Glasgow including the Cathcart Circle which serves the area of the stadium were cancelled or delayed.

It later emerged that knock-on disruption would continue until late evening, affecting fans after the game.