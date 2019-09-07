Hundreds of police officers were deployed in Glasgow as two Republican marches were held in the city.

The parades came a week after clashes occurred between marchers and protesters in the Govan area.

Officers in riot gear, mounted police and a helicopter were deployed to monitor both processions.

There were counter demonstrations at both marches but they were quickly contained by police. A small number of arrests were made.

This included a 33-year-old man who was carrying an offensive weapon.

The first march - A Cairde Na Heireann (Calton Republicans) - attracted about 100 participants and started on Millroad Street in the east end at 14:00, finishing on Clyde Street.

About 300 people took part in the second event - the Friends of Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association parade - which was due to start at Blythswood Square at 15:00 but was held up for an hour. It ended at Barrowlands Park in the Gallowgate.

A heavy police presence was on hand to separate marchers from counter-protesters - the majority of whom appeared to be held at King George V Bridge, next to the Riverboat Casino.

Fireworks which appeared to have come from the counter-protesters were set off, with police telling members of the public to move back from the area.

Police Scotland said it deployed a "significant presence" to the marches.

Glasgow City Council allowed the processions to go ahead a week after a march through Govan was marred by sectarian violence.

Council bosses had previously threatened to take action against marches to protect the public.