Image copyright Tam Learmonth Image caption Long queues built up as fans attempted to travel home

Football fans travelling by train to Hampden for the national team's game against Russia faced serious disruption.

A passenger triggered an alarm on board a train, bringing it to a halt.

As a result, many services to the south of Glasgow including the Cathcart Circle which serves the area of the stadium were cancelled or delayed.

It later emerged that knock-on disruption would continue until late evening, affecting fans after the game.

Very long queues built up at stations close to Hampden as fans tried to travel home.

Replying to a customer on social media, ScotRail said: "We're sorry for the disruption this evening."

The operator went on to explain: "Someone on the 1806 GLC (Glasgow Central) to Neilston pulled the communication alarm on the train, this immediately applies the brakes and immediately stops the train, this is what caused the disruption."