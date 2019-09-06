Image copyright Spindrift Image caption James Deeney told police he was in the area looking for his dog

A man has been convicted of blowing up a cash machine in a late-night raid which went wrong.

James Deeney and an accomplice targeted the ATM near a Farmfoods store in Clydebank in January last year.

The second robber, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was caught in the blast and suffered skull and brain injuries.

Deeney, 49, denied being involved and told police he had been in the area looking for his dog.

But he was found guilty at the High Court in Glasgow of forcing entry to a lockfast ATM using gas with intent to steal.

He was also convicted of unlawfully and maliciously causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious damage to property.

Image caption Deeney's accomplice was critically injured in the explosion next to Farmfoods in Clydebank.

Jurors were shown CCTV footage of a sudden blast which swept one of the men off their feet, leaving him unconscious.

Prosecutor Stephen McCloy said: "Things didn't go to plan. The machine was breached but they didn't manage to get the money.

"This was because the male caught in the blast and was seriously injured."

Members of the public dialled 999 and ambulance crews took the man to hospital for treatment.

Bleeding on brain

He suffered skull and facial fractures plus bleeding and bruising to the brain.

Deeney was interviewed by police the next day and denied involvement in the robbery.

When officers asked him why his van was in the area, Deeney said he was looking for his dog.

The father-of-two later told officers that he told them "porky pies" but maintained his innocence.

Sentence was deferred by judge Michael O'Grady QC until October and Deeney was remanded in custody.