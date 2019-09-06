Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mr Sammour had been working as a security guard at the housing development

A man accused of murder told a friend he thought he had reversed over a security guard before driving off in his van, a trial has heard.

Scott Pearson denies murdering father-of-four Mohammed Abu Sammour in Newarthill last October.

It is alleged that, along with two others, he punched, kicked, and stamped on the 49-year-old before reversing the guard's van over him.

The case is being heard at the High Court in Glasgow

Jurors have already been told that Mr Sammour was working as a security advisor for Osprey at the Torrance Gardens housing development in Lanarkshire at the time of his death.

Connor Payling, 18 - described as being a friend of the accused - told the court that in the early hours of 28 October last year, Mr Pearson drove to his home in a van with Osprey marked on the side.

'Man was sleeping'

The witness said: "I told him get to f***. It was a company van and I know Scott doesn't work.

"He just drove away and came back between 04:30 and 05:00 without the van."

Mr Payling said he asked the accused where he had got the van from and was told he was heading to Newarthill.

He told the court: "He [Scott Pearson] said they didn't think there was anyone in the van, but a man was sleeping.

"They rattled the window and the man got out the van and tried to defend himself. Scott said he was fighting with the man for about five minutes and knocked him out by punching him."

The witness added: "He told me they jumped in the van and he thought he reversed over the man, but he wasn't sure. He was in that much shock he just drove away."

Prosecutor Murdo McTaggart asked: "Did Scott tell you he thought he had reversed over the man?"

Mr Payling replied: "Yes."

Defence QC Tony Graham asked Mr Payling if he had given three versions of events to police. The witness agreed, but said: "I'm telling the truth today."

The court has heard that Mr Pearson, from Newarthill, Ryan Hunter, 28, and an 18-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons, encountered Mr Sammour when they took a shortcut through a building site where he was working.

Hunter has already admitted the culpable homicide of Mr Sammour.

It is alleged that as he lay on the ground after being attacked, Mr Sammour's works van was reversed over him.

Nearby householders reported hearing a commotion and a car revving. When they went outside at about 01:00, they found the security guard dying.

Mr Payling was asked what Mr Pearson said he did after leaving the building site.

He told the jury: "He said they went for a spin for a bit. Didn't say where they had gone. This is when they must have came to my bit."

Prosecutor Mr McTaggart asked: "Did he say what happened to the van?" The witness replied: "He just said he'd got rid of it."

The court has heard that the works van was found burnt-out near to Burns Crescent in Newarthill.

The trial was also told that during a police interview at Coatbridge police station on 1 November 2018, Mr Pearson claimed he had never been to the housing development.

He was asked by Det Con Craig Bates: "Have you ever been in the Taylor Wimpey housing estate?" The accused replied: "No."

He told police he had spent all night at Mr Payling's house, only leaving at 05:00 or 06:00 to go to a nearby shop to buy cigarettes and juice.

Mr Pearson denied being a driver and also that he had been in an altercation with Mr Sammour.

The trial before Lord Burns continues.