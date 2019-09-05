Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mr Sammour had been working as a security guard at the housing development

A murder trial has heard evidence that a security guard was trapped under his own van at a site where he was working.

Scott Pearson denies murdering security supervisor Mohammed Abu Sammour at the Torrance Gardens housing development in Newarthill, on 28 October last year.

It is alleged that, along with two others, he punched and kicked Mr Sammour and stamped on his head before reversing the guard's own van over him.

A police officers told the jury a trail of hair clumps was found at the scene.

Police accident investigator PC Alan Stewart told the High Court in Glasgow there were also bloodstains and tyre marks at the site in North Lanarkshire.

Culpable homicide

The court has heard that Pearson, 22, Ryan Hunter, 28, and an 18-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons, encountered Mr Sammour when they took a shortcut through a building site where he was working.

Hunter has already admitted the culpable homicide of Mr Sammour.

The court heard how nearby residents heard a commotion and a car revving and went outside to find the security guard dying.

PC Stewart said: "Mr Sammour would have to have been in contact with the van and then trapped under it. When the scene was examined we found clumps of hair."

The traffic policeman told the court he believed Mr Sammour was lying on the ground when the van struck him.

He added: "If he was standing at the rear of the van it would have projected him. In my experience of pedestrian knock-downs he could not have been standing. It is likely he was lying on the ground near to the van as it started to reverse."

'Trail of hair'

The court heard that the Peugeot van had a low clearance of only 13cm (5in).

PC Stewart added: "Mr Sammour has become trapped and then pushed by the van across the gravel surface as it reversed. The trail of hair had been created at Mr Sammour's head has been forced across the gravel."

PC Stewart was asked if the driver of the van would have been able to see behind him and replied: "The only view would have been through the mirrors on either side of the van."

He added: "This collision has been the result of the driver reversing the vehicle when it was not safe to do so due to Mr Sammour being behind it."

He said the revving sound heard coming from the van and tyre marks found at the scene could indicate that "there was something I believe the driver should have been aware of".

Defence QC Tony Graham asked: "What do drivers do if they are driving an unfamiliar car," and the policeman added: "They either stall it or over- rev it and ride the clutch."

The trial before Lord Burns continues.