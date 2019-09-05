Image caption The High Court in Glasgow heard that the woman and her sister were sold to two Pakistani men

A witness in a human trafficking trial in Glasgow has refused to give evidence.

Helena Cicova was due to testify via video link from Slovakia at the High Court in Glasgow.

But just before she was due to appear, she changed her mind. Her evidence will now not be included in the trial.

Vojtech Gombar, 61, Anil Wagle, 37, Jana Sandorova, 28, and Ratislav Adam, 31, all deny trafficking women from Slovakia between 2011 and 2017.

The women were kept in "servitude or slavery".

In court, judge Lord Beckett asked Miss Cicova to "affirm" before giving her evidence.

But, via an interpreter, the court was told the witness had been "informed about her rights" and had decided not to testify.

'Dependent on laws of other countries'

The judge asked: "You have told us that you do not wish to answer any questions?"

Miss Cicova replied: "Yes."

Lord Beckett went on to state to jurors the court "was entirely dependent on the law of another country" when a witness was giving evidence outside Scotland.

The trial continues.