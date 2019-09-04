Image copyright Calum Milligan Image caption Emergency crews responding to reports of a body in the River Kelvin

The search for a body in the River Kelvin in Glasgow's west end has been called off due to fast-flowing water.

Police divers resumed a search on Wednesday morning following reports of the body at 13:20 on Tuesday.

Ambulance and fire crews also attended but the search was stood down later that night.

Eyewitnesses on the Glasgow Academy river bank told BBC Scotland they had seen "a person face down in the water".



Part of the bridge, near Kelvinbridge subway station, was cordoned off.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "The diving team was out this morning but did not find anything. The river was fast-flowing and it was deemed unsafe for the divers to be out there.

"The search has been stood down."