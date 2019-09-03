Image copyright Spindrift Image caption More than 700 cannabis plants were seized from the factory

Four men who helped run a cannabis factory across three floors of a converted office block in Renfrewshire have been jailed.

Brian Scally, 37, Ian Matthews, 37, David Kerr, 30 and James Robertson, 39, were caught after footage of them going for a pizza linked them to the scene.

Officers seized £430,800 of cannabis plants at the premises in Paisley.

The four were sentenced to between four and five years in jail each at the High Court in Glasgow.

'Sophisticated' operation

Police watched the men in January last year and following a tip-off in June, raided the office block.

Officers immediately detected a strong stench of cannabis, the court heard.

Prosecutor Duncan McPhie said: "The growing operation was sophisticated with fans, ducting, lighting and other associated items of equipment."

Extra power sockets had been fitted and windows were covered with reflective panels.

Police believed it would have cost £50,000 to set up and found 718 cannabis plants in 13 different rooms..

Scally, of Linwood, Renfrewshire, blurted out: "It is not mine. I just work here."

Mr McPhie continued: "Police recovered CCTV footage from a branch of Pizza Hut nearby. This linked the four to the scene showing them entering and leaving."

'Operational roles'

The court heard officers also got CCTV footage from the nearby Lagoon Leisure Centre. DNA and fingerprints later linked them to the scene.

It was also heard the four men all had "operational roles".

Scally told police he had been paid £300 per week to "tend" the plants.

The court heard that Matthews was an electrician working on the premises, while Kerr was a joiner cementing walls and creating locks. Robertson, a landscape gardener, was to look after the plants.

The four pled guilty in June to being concerned in the supply of the drug.

Sentencing the gang judge Lord Clark said: "You have pled guilty to a serious charge. This was a criminal project."

Scully and Matthews were sentenced to four years each for their involvement.

Kerr and Robertson were handed five year sentences.