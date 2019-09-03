Image copyright Calum Milligan Image caption Emergency crews responding to reports of a body in the river Kelvin

Police are responding to reports of a body in the River Kelvin in Glasgow's west end.

Officers were called to the scene at about 13:20 with ambulance and fire crews also in attendance.

There are reports of a helicopter overhead and a rescue boat on the river.

Officers are still in attendance and part of the bridge, near Kelvinbridge subway station, has been cordoned off.