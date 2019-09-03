Glasgow & West Scotland

Emergency crews called to reports of body in Glasgow river

  • 3 September 2019
Emergency crews Image copyright Calum Milligan
Image caption Emergency crews responding to reports of a body in the river Kelvin

Police are responding to reports of a body in the River Kelvin in Glasgow's west end.

Officers were called to the scene at about 13:20 with ambulance and fire crews also in attendance.

There are reports of a helicopter overhead and a rescue boat on the river.

Officers are still in attendance and part of the bridge, near Kelvinbridge subway station, has been cordoned off.

Image copyright Calum Milligan

