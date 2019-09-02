Image caption Joseph Lindsay admitted breaching proceeds of crime legislation

A crime gang member who was caught after he left DNA traces on elastic bands used to bundle up money has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Joseph Lindsay, 34, was brought back to Scotland to face justice after he was traced in Tenerife by Spanish police.

Lindsay, from Blantyre, Lanarkshire, admitted breaching proceeds of crime legislation by agreeing with others to conceal and disguise criminal property.

Lord Beckett said Lindsay was an "integral" part of the gang.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that he became a suspect after a raid on an industrial unit in 2017.

Detectives later managed to link him to a gang who were jailed for a total of 87 years after a massive investigation into violence, drugs and firearms offences.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The Operation Escalade gang included (clockwise from top left): Gerard Docherty, Steven McCardle, Francis Mulligan, David Sell, Barry O'Neill and Martyn Fitzsimmons.

Operation Escalade uncovered a criminal enterprise that generated more than £100m a year and stretched from Baillieston to Brazil.

Lindsay appeared on the police radar after a lorry was examined at a premises in East Kilbride and found to contain a hiding place with plastic tubs stuffed with cash.

A European Arrest Warrant was issued for Lindsay and he was detained by the Guardia Civil in December last year.

Image copyright COPFS Image caption Bundles of cash were found in a truck

His gang's mode of operation included packaging and concealing substantial cash proceeds for transportation.

They were caught after the industrial unit at Dixon Place, East Kilbride was searched in January 2017.

Inside, police found a flatbed Iveco lorry with a hiding place for large sums of cash, along with fraudulently-obtained registration documents and keys.