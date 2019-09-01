Man dies after two-car crash in North Lanarkshire

Image copyright Google

A 24-year-old man has died following a car crash in North Lanarkshire.

He was a passenger in a red Vauxhall Astra which collided with a silver Toyota Auris on the Carlisle Road near Cleland on Saturday at about 20:30.

The driver of the Astra, also 24, was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where his condition is described as critical.

The 46-year-old female driver of the Auris was also taken to hospital but later released.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the accident, which happened on the A73 near to the junction with Hareshaw Road, to come forward.