Image caption The woman was helped in the street by neighbours

A woman is critically ill in hospital after her throat was slashed by an attacker at her home in Glasgow.

Police said the 31-year-old was assaulted at a flat in Pollokshaws Road at about 01:15. It is being treated as attempted murder.

Eyewitnesses heard the woman's husband screaming for help as he tried to get her to hospital.

A neighbour tried to stem the bleeding, while another neighbour comforted the woman's six-year-daughter.

An eyewitness told the BBC News website: "A man ran down Pollokshaws Road shouting for an ambulance because someone had cut his wife's throat. Two neighbours came to his aid and called 999.

"The man went into a nearby flat and brought his wife out to a car - her neck and scarf were soaked in blood.

"One neighbour put pressure on the woman's neck while the other took the couple's young daughter back indoors away from the scene - the man and girl were obviously very distressed.

"The police and ambulance came and taped off the flat and car. They treated the woman while she sat in the car then took her away in an ambulance. It was awful to see, I've heard she's in critical condition and I just hope she and her family recover from this horrific trauma."

A police spokesperson said the woman had been taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and remains in a critical condition.

"We are treating the incident as attempted murder and officers are following a positive line of inquiry," she added.