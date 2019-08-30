Glasgow & West Scotland

Man hurt in mass brawl near Glasgow health centre

  • 30 August 2019
Govanhill
Image caption Police cordoned off Butterbiggins Road in Govanhill

A man has been seriously hurt in a mass brawl near a health centre in the south side of Glasgow.

Police were called to Butterbiggins Road, Govanhill, near Butterbiggins Medical Centre, at 13:15.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

The road was closed while officers carried out inquiries.