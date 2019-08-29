Cannabis with an estimated street value of £1.5m has been discovered after a fire at an industrial unit in North Lanarkshire.

The blaze was reported at about 13:15 on Tuesday in Mossbell Road, Bellshill, and more than 2,400 cannabis plants were found at the scene.

No-one was injured in the fire.

Police Scotland launched an investigation after the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the flames.

Insp Brian Lindie said: "This was a very substantial cannabis cultivation and inquiries are ongoing to establish who is responsible.

"Cannabis cultivations not only bring drugs into our communities but the set-up required to produce it also presents a high risk of fire and a risk to public safety."