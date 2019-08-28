Glasgow & West Scotland

Two men burned by chemicals at Ayrshire distillery

  • 28 August 2019
Girvan Hospital Image copyright Google
Image caption The men were initially taken to Girvan Community Hospital

Two men have been burned after a chemical spill in South Ayrshire.

Police Scotland said the men suffered burns from a liquid at a distillery.

They were taken to Girvan Community hospital and later transferred to Ayr Hospital.

A cordon was put in place at Girvan Community Hospital.

