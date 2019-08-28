Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Daniel McDermott died after an accident involving overhead railway power lines in Glasgow

The family of a 12-year-old boy who died after a railway power lines accident say they cannot imagine life without him.

Daniel McDermott was electrocuted while playing near Ashgill Road in Milton, Glasgow on Sunday 18 August.

He was treated at the Royal Hospital for Children but died from his injuries six days later.

His family called him their "precious boy" and said they were heartbroken by his sudden and tragic death.

'We are broken'

The statement said: "He was a loving and caring boy, everyone he knew loved him and he had so many friends. He used to always say he was going on an adventure; we cannot imagine life without him, he will be so sorely missed.

"We would all like to thank the community of Milton, who rushed to Daniel's aid when he was injured. We'd also like to thank the wonderful work of the fire and ambulance services."

It continued: "We cannot thank the NHS staff enough, especially those in the ICU and the surgeons who worked so hard and who share our grief at the loss of Daniel.

"We are all broken by the loss of our little boy. "

British Transport Police said that officers were supporting the family as the investigation into the circumstances of the accident continued with the Office of Road & Rail (ORR).

Police described the incident as "catastrophic".