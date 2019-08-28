Image copyright Colin Smth/Geograph Image caption Allan joined Motherwell FC as a youth development officer in the 1990s

A former football coach who sexually abused two young boys has been jailed for 18 months.

Bob Allan, 69, indecently assaulted the teenagers at an address in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire, in the 1980s and 1990s.

He joined Motherwell FC as a youth development officer during the 1990s.

Allan returned to the dock to be sentenced having earlier been found guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He was convicted of attacking a boy between 1984 and 1986 when his victim was aged 13 to 16.

He also abused a 15-year-old boy at the same location in 1993.

High risk

His lawyer Lorraine Glancy told the court: "The offences that he was convicted of were opportunistic.

"This arose from his duties as a football coach and there are not opportunities that are likely to present themselves to him again."

A pre-sentencing report considered Allan to be of a "high risk" of reoffending.

Sheriff Alan Mackenzie jailed Allan for nine months for each of the two charges. The prison terms will run consecutively.

The sheriff said: "The gravity of these offences is such that no disposal is appropriate other than a custodial one."

Allan was also added to the sex offenders register for a period of 10 years.