Man who raped three sisters jailed for 10 years

A man who raped three young sisters in Glasgow has been jailed for 10 years,

Matus Ferko, 44, carried out the serious sexual assaults over an 11-year period.

Two of Ferko's victims were aged eight when he raped them and the third girl was 13.

Judge Lady Rae told Ferko, who fled back to his native Slovakia when an arrest warrant was issued for him, that he was a "callous and calculating individual".

She added: "You subjected your victims to high levels of sexual abuse to met your own deviant sexuality.

"You denied and continue to deny any offending. There was no empathy or remorse expressed when you gave your evidence.

"The damage you have done to these young women is immeasurable."

Ferko was placed on the sex offenders' register for life, and Lady Rae ordered he be monitored in the community for three years after his release.

Extradited

The High Court in Glasgow had previously heard Ferko had fled to Slovakia when an arrest warrant was issued in October 2017.

He was later taken into custody in his home country and extradited in July last year.

The court heard that Ferko carried out the offences between November 2004 and April 2015.

He was violent during the attacks, tying one girl's hands with rope and putting his hand over the mouth of another.

Throughout his trial, Ferko denied the charges against him and claimed that all three victims were lying but he was found guilty last month.