A third man has been charged after a litter of puppies was stolen from a home in Glasgow.

Eight bulldog-cross dogs were taken from the house in Castlemilk in the early hours of Wednesday.

Five people, including two young children and a teenager are said to have been at home at the time.

Liam Kinsella, 37, was due to appear in court on Monday charged in connection with an alleged, robbery, vandalism and theft.

Police are still searching for the puppies.

Two other men appeared in court on Thursday in connection with the incident.

Ben Murphy, 19, from Wishaw, and Steven March, 33, from Glasgow, are charged with theft, vandalism and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Mr Murphy is also accused of having an offensive weapon in public, while Mr March was charged with having a bladed weapon.

Both made no plea at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Mr March was remanded in custody, while Mr Murphy was granted bail.