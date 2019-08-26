Image copyright Iain McLellan/Spindrift Photo Agency Image caption Dale Pryde pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court

A football fan has pled guilty to acting in a threatening and abusive manner during a visit to Ibrox.

Dale Pryde, 22, shouted, swore and made sectarian comments to Rangers fans during a match against Hibs in May last year.

Sheriff Shona Gilroy deferred the case for reports and released Pryde on bail.

In 2016, Pryde tried to attack Rangers defender and captain Lee Wallace during a pitch invasion after Hibs won the Scottish Cup final against Rangers.

On that occasion, a restriction of liberty order for three months was imposed by Sheriff Kenneth Hogg.

Pryde was also ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.