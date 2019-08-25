Police are appealing for dash-cam footage after two bikers died in a crash in South Lanarkshire on Saturday.

Two men aged 62 and 60 were killed in the collision on the A73 near Hyndford Bridge, Lanark.

A blue Yamaha bike travelling west collided with an eastbound black Yamaha at about 11:00.

Sgt Craig McDonald said members of the public stopped to help the men and paramedics went to the scene but they were unable to save them.

"We would ask that anyone who was in the area, especially those with dash-cams, who saw or who may have captured the incident on camera, contact police as soon as possible," he added.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out.