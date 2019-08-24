Glasgow & West Scotland

Two men die in motorcycle collision in South Lanarkshire

  • 24 August 2019
A73 Image copyright Google

Two men have died in a motorcycle collision in South Lanarkshire, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the A73 at about 11:00 on Saturday.

The collision took place on the A73 between Symington and Hyndford Bridge, near Lanark.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The road remains closed while investigations are carried out.