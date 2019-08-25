Image copyright Glasgow University/Getty

Glasgow University has renamed its engineering school after a Scots inventor credited with helping to kick-start the industrial revolution.

The move is part of a year-long celebration of James Watt's life and work, marking the 200th anniversary of his death.

Watt was renowned for his contribution to steam engine technology.

He worked as an instrument-maker at the university when he made improvements to a Newcomen steam engine in 1765.

Greenock-born Watt added a separate condenser to the engine, making it vastly more efficient.

"The importance of Watt's contribution to the field of engineering can't really be overstated, and we're very proud to be associated with the improvements he made to the Newcomen steam engine," said the head of the James Watt School of Engineering, Professor David Cumming.

"The world has come a long way in 200 years, and much of that distance was covered using technology derived from the principles he established.

"It seemed fitting to mark the start of the third century of a post-Watt world with the renaming of the school."

James Watt also patented the double-acting steam engine

Who was James Watt?