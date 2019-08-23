Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Colin MacDonald's family said his death had left a gap in their lives

The family of a man who died after being attacked and abducted from his home in North Lanarkshire have told of their "nightmare".

Colin MacDonald, 59, was taken from Airdrie and found dumped in the nearby village of Greengairs early on Monday morning.

His children described him as the "best father we could have asked for" and said they had been left heartbroken.

A murder probe began after Mr MacDonald died from his injuries in hospital.

He was bundled into a dark-coloured car outside his house in Frew Street, Airdrie, and found badly injured in Rankin Street, Greengairs, shortly after midnight.

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was dumped in Greengairs after being taken from his home in nearby Airdrie

In a statement his children said: "Our dad, Colin MacDonald was the best father we could have asked for.

"He was an amazing grandfather and an adored uncle, cousin, nephew and friend.

"We feel like we are stuck in a nightmare that we can't wake up from and that just keeps getting worse.

"We're still trying to wrap our heads around what has happened to him and that he's been so cruelly taken from us.

"His murder has added to our already broken hearts and left a gap that nothing will be able to replace."

The family thanked family, friends, police and medical staff, and added: "We want justice for our dad, we know It won't bring him back but we're determined to do everything we can to ensure another family doesn't have to go through what we are just now."

Detectives have said they believe it was a "targeted" attack and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

A burnt-out Vauxhall Astra was found on Forrest Road, between Caldercruix and Kirk of Shotts on Monday afternoon and tests are being carried out to establish if this was linked to the abduction.