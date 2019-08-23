Soldier dies after hotel balcony fall in Poland

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Cpl Ryan Lovatt was on a break from Army duties in Warsaw when he died

A Scottish soldier has died after falling from a hotel balcony in Poland, it has emerged.

Cpl Ryan Lovatt, from West Dunbartonshire, was on a break from Army duties when he died in Warsaw.

The 25-year-old is reported to fallen 70ft from the seventh floor of the hotel in the early hours of 1 August.

His father Colin Lovatt, himself an army veteran, told of his "heartbreaking sadness" and paid tribute to his "beautiful boy".

Cpl Lovatt, who was serving with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, was given a military funeral at Clydebank Crematorium on Wednesday.

An Army spokesman said his death was being investigated by Polish police, supported by the Royal Military Police.