Image copyright Shelby Hodge

Two men have appeared in court charged with theft after a litter of puppies was stolen from a home in Glasgow.

Eight bulldog-cross dogs were taken from the house in Castlemilk in the early hours of Wednesday.

Five people, including children aged two, 10 and 17, were at home at the time.

Ben Murphy, 19, from Wishaw, and Steven March, 33, from Glasgow, are charged with theft, vandalism and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Mr Murphy is also accused of having an offensive weapon in public, while Mr March was charged with having a blade.

Both made no plea at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Mr March was remanded in custody, while Mr Murphy was granted bail.