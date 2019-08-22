Image copyright Shelby Hodge

Police investigating a robbery in which a litter of puppies was stolen in Glasgow have arrested a second man.

A litter of eight bulldog-cross dogs were taken from a family home in Castlemilk in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and a 33-year old-man was arrested on Thursday.

Both are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Police said four armed men forced their way into the house in Barlia Drive at about 01:30 before taking the puppies.

Five people, including children aged two, 10 and 17, were in the house at the time.

Detectives said four suspects arrived in Barlia Drive in two cars - a silver coloured VW Polo and a silver coloured Audi.

A VW Polo has been seized by police for forensic examinations.