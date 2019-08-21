Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place on open ground between Glenkirk Drive and Kinfauns Drive

A 28-year-old man suffered serious stab wounds in an attempted murder in Glasgow.

The victim was walking through a grassy area between Glenkirk Drive and Kinfauns Drive in Drumchapel when a man attacked him from behind.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Detectives are appealing for information about the attack, which took place at about 18:30 on Tuesday.

Det Con Jennifer Boyle said: "Inquiries are at an early stage and we are working to establish more information with officers carrying out inquiries in the local area and gathering CCTV footage."