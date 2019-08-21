Litter of puppies stolen from family in armed raid

Image copyright Google

A family have had their litter of three-week-old puppies stolen during an alleged armed robbery on their home.

Four men brandishing bladed weapons forced their way into the house in the Castlemilk area of Glasgow before stealing eight Bulldog cross puppies.

The incident at a house on Barlia Drive took place at about 01:30 while a family of four, including a 10-year-old child, were inside.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested but police said inquiries were ongoing.

Det Insp Lynsey Watters said the four suspects arrived in Barlia Drive in two cars - a silver coloured VW Polo and a silver coloured Audi.

They are alleged to have "smashed up" the house and vandalised a Mercedes car parked outside the property.

'Deeply traumatised'

Det Insp Watters said: "A family has been targeted within their home while sleeping and a 10-year-old girl is deeply traumatised by what has happened.

"The motive, for this attack, is unknown, however, we do believe that it was targeted.

"I am appealing to members of the local community to contact us with any information they may have and to listen out for anything they might hear regarding this crime."

The suspects are white, aged between 18 and 20-years-old, with slim builds and wearing dark coloured tracksuits. They all had their hoods up and were carrying bladed weapons.

A 29-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and two children, aged 17 and 10-years-old, were in the property at the time.

The VW Polo has been seized by police for forensic examinations.