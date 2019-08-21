Murdered kidnap victim was 'targeted' by killers

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was dumped in Greengairs after being taken from his home in nearby Airdrie

Detectives have revealed a man who was murdered after being abducted from his home in North Lanarkshire was the victim of a targeted attack.

Colin McDonald, 59, was found dumped on the road in Rankin Crescent, Greengairs, at about 00:30 on Monday.

He had earlier been bundled into a dark car outside his house in Frew Street, Airdrie.

Mr McDonald died in Monklands Hospital, Airdrie on Tuesday afternoon.

Police are reviewing a "large amount" of CCTV from the area and are keen to hear from anyone who has information about a burnt out out car that was found nearby.

'Intended victim'

Det Ch Insp Alan Sommerville, from the Major Investigation Team, said: "We believe this is a targeted attack.

"It would appear the 59-year-old man was the intended victim but the motive is still unknown.

"I would reiterate my appeal for anyone who was in the area of Frew Street Airdrie and Rankin Crescent Greengairs between midnight and 1.30am on Monday morning to speak to us if they have any information that may assist the inquiry."

He said inquiries so far have established a dark coloured car was seen at both locations.

Det Ch Insp Sommerville also revealed a burnt out Vauxhall Astra was recovered on Forrest Road, between Caldercruix and Kirk of Shotts, at around 16:30 on Monday.

Her added: "It's still to be established if the car is linked to this investigation but if anyone drove past the burnt out car in that area and saw anyone there or has any relevant information, please contact us.

"No matter how insignificant it may seem, let us decide if it is relevant or not."