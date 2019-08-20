Image copyright Google Image caption The man was dumped in Greengairs after being taken from his home in nearby Airdrie

Police have launched a murder hunt after a man who was attacked and abducted from his home in North Lanarkshire later died.

The 59-year-old man was found dumped on the road in Rankin Crescent, Greengairs, shortly after midnight on Monday.

He had earlier been bundled into a dark-coloured car outside his house in Frew Street, Airdrie.

The man was being treated at Monklands Hospital but died on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a post-mortem examination would be held in due course.

CCTV footage

However, the death of the man, who has not been named, is being treated as murder.

Det Ch Insp Alan Sommerville, from the Major Investigation Team, has issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to come forward.

He said: "We are continuing to carry out extensive inquiries to find out more information on the exact circumstances surrounding this incident and gather more information on those involved and the vehicle used.

"Officers are studying a large amount of CCTV from the local area, and are following up all lines of inquiry from the footage."