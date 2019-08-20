Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Stephen Anderson was beaten and stabbed in October 2018

A man and his nephew who killed a man and then hid his body have been jailed.

Stephen Mack, 53, and Jackson Mack, 21, attacked Stephen Anderson with a machete in his home in Gartcosh, North Lanarkshire, last October.

The pair initially faced a murder charge but had their guilty plea to the reduced charge of culpable homicide accepted.

Stephen Mack was jailed for 11 years at the High Court in Glasgow while Jackson Mack was sentenced to 10 years.

The court had heard 51-year-old Mr Anderson was battered, bound and struck with a machete following a row.

Police officers later found his body hidden under a mattress at Stephen Mack's home.

Just hours after the killing, 53-year-old Mack had offered to help the victim's wife look for her missing husband.

Judge Lady Rae said the reason for the "disturbing" violence was "not clear".

But she added: "What is despicable, Stephen Mack, is that you pretended ignorance to the whereabouts of Stephen Anderson."