Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Thomas Milne died after an attack in Possilpark

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 40-year-old man outside his house in Glasgow.

Joseph Elder Quinn, 31, is accused of killing Thomas Milne in Possilpark on Thursday 15 August.

Mr Quinn is also charged with an assault to injury and possession of a weapon in a public place.

He made no plea at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday and was remanded in custody to appear again within the next eight days.

Mr Milne was found injured in a common close on Saracen Street but later died at the scene.