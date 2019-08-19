Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ferguson was involved in a dispute with the Scottish government over the CalMac ferries

The Scottish government has set a deadline for a new delivery schedule for two ferries being built at the now publicly-owned Ferguson shipyard.

It took control of the base in Port Glasgow last week after bosses at the yard served notice of intent to put the business into administration.

This would have left 300 jobs at risk.

Economy Secretary Derek Mackay has now said details of a "robust delivery schedule" for the CalMac ferries must be announced by the end of October.

Ferguson was involved in a dispute with the Scottish government over the construction of the two ferries.

The yard was owned by industrialist Jim McColl, who could not persuade ministers to pay more than the £97m contract price for the disputed vessels.

Revised cost

The Scottish government will now buy the yard if no private buyer is found within four weeks.

Mr Mackay announced on Friday that a new review board had been set up to deal with the completion of the two ferries.

Speaking after meeting board members at the shipyard on Monday, Mr Mackay said: "We have always been clear that we want to complete the vessels, secure jobs and give the yard a future.

"On Friday, I met with the excellent workforce and stressed the Scottish government's commitment to achieving the best possible outcome for the yard.

"Today, I convened the first meeting of the newly-established programme review board and tasked them with establishing a new delivery schedule for both vessels and a revised cost window.

"This group will help assess the current situation and ensure the effective and efficient delivery schedule of the CMAL ferry contracts as quickly as possible."

Transport Scotland's director of major projects Michelle Rennie has been appointed to chair the board on an interim basis.

The Scottish government and Scottish Enterprise each have a member on the board.