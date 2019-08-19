Image copyright Google Image caption The man was dumped in the street in the village of Greenagairs

A 59-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital after being attacked and abducted from his home in North Lanarkshire.

The injured man was found dumped on the road in Rankin Crescent, Greengairs, shortly after midnight.

Police had earlier gone to his house in Frew Street, Airdrie, after reports of a disturbance.

It is thought the man was forced into a dark-coloured car before being driven four miles to Greengairs.

Det Insp Kenny Dalrymple said: "The injured man was taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries and staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

"There is no description of the suspects at this time, however we are working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident and to trace the vehicle involved and its occupants.

"Officers have been speaking to people in both areas and are viewing CCTV footage to gather more information.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area of Frew Street, Airdrie, and Rankin Crescent, Greengairs, between 12.15am and 1.30am on Monday morning, who may have seen anything suspicious to contact us as soon as possible."