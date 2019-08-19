Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Kieran Cowan has not been seen since the accident on Saturday afternoon

The family of a man who has been missing since a boat capsized on Saturday have said he has "a heart of gold and loves life".

Kieran Cowan, 23, was one of three men in the boat when the accident happened on Loch Awe, near Inishail Island, on Saturday.

The other men, aged 23 and 27, were able to swim to a nearby island.

Police divers and the local mountain rescue team are involved in the search for Mr Cowan, who is from East Lothian.

A statement issued by his family said: "Kieran always sees the good in a bad situation. He has a heart of gold and loves life.

"He lights up the room with his infectious smile and his motto is: it is what it is."

A joint Police Scotland and Marine Accident Investigation Branch inquiry into the accident is ongoing.