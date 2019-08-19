Image copyright Google Image caption British Transport Police said the accident happened close to Ashgill Road in the Milton area of Glasgow

A 12-year-old boy is critically ill after he came into contact with railway overhead power lines in Glasgow.

British Transport Police were called to the tracks close to Ashgill Road, Milton, after the alarm was raised at about 18:30 on Sunday

The schoolboy was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children where he is receiving treatment.

Det Insp Brian McAleese said: "This was a catastrophic incident for the young boy"

"His condition is believed to be life threatening and we have specially trained officers supporting his family during this incredibly difficult time," he added.

The officer said inquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances of events leading to the boy coming into contact with the overhead power lines.

He added: "While we have no reason to suspect there are any suspicious circumstances, we would ask anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch."

Officers will be conducting a number of additional patrols in the local area over the coming days to help reassure the community.