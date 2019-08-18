Image copyright Kevin McGlynn

Rescuers are searching for a man who has gone missing in a loch after a boat capsized.

Three people were in the boat when it capsized on Loch Awe, near Inishail Island, on Saturday. The other two people made it to safety.

A search and rescue helicopter, the coastguard, police and firefighters were called out.

Local coastguard teams from Oban and Inveraray and Appin inshore rescue team are involved in the search.

HM Coastguard said: "The two other people are in the care of the police and ambulance service. The search is ongoing."