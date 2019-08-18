Arrest over man's death outside Glasgow tenement home
A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man outside his flat in Glasgow.
Thomas Milne, 40, was attacked outside his home and died in the common close in Saracen Street, Possilpark, at about 17:00 on Thursday.
Police have arrested and charged a 31-year-old man. He is due to appear in court on Monday.
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.