Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Thomas Milne was pronounced dead at the scene of the attack

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a 40-year-old man was attacked outside his home in Glasgow.

Thomas Milne died in the common close of the tenement block of flats where he lived in Saracen Street, Possilpark.

Police had been called to the scene at about 17:00 on Thursday after reports of a man being seriously injured.

Detectives said a post-mortem examination had been carried out. They have appealed for witnesses to the attack to come forward.

Officers are checking CCTV footage from in and around the area and door-to-door inquiries are also being carried out.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Saracen Street at about 17:00 on Thursday

Det Insp Ally Semple, of the Major Investigations Team, said: "Thomas has been the victim of a violent and targeted attack and it's imperative we trace whoever is responsible for his murder.

"Extensive inquiries have been ongoing with specialist officers and forensics teams conducting examinations at the scene.

"I am appealing to local residents to contact us with any information they may have, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please do pass it on. A man has lost his life and his family and friends have been left in a state of shock at what has happened.

"I also urge anyone who was driving on Saracen Street around 5pm and has dashcam footage to contact police immediately."