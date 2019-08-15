Probe into suspicious death in Possilpark common close
Detectives are investigating the "suspicious" death of a man in Glasgow.
The man was discovered with serious injuries in a common close on Saracen Street, Possilpark, at about 17:00.
Police Scotland said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Forensic inquiries are ongoing in the area and a force spokesman said a post mortem examination would be carried out to determine the exact cause of death.