Image copyright Spindrift Image caption United has warned pilots not to drink within 12 hours of taking control of an aircraft

United Airlines is to enforce stricter rules after one of its pilots was accused of failing a breath test ahead of a flight from Scotland.

The Chicago-based operator has now lengthened the amount of time from when a pilot drinks to when they take control of a flight.

A spokeswoman for the company confirmed it is now 12 hours. It was previously eight hours.

The move followed the appearance of a pilot at Paisley Sheriff Court.

Glendon Gulliver was charged under the Railways and Transport Safety Act but made no plea.

The 61-year-old from Colorado was granted bail at the hearing last week.

A United Airlines flight from Glasgow to Newark Airport near New York was cancelled on 3 August after Gulliver and his co-pilot were arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drink or drugs.

The other pilot, who was 45, was released without charge before the hearing.

The alcohol limit for pilots is nine micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - less than half the 22 micrograms limit for drivers in Scotland.